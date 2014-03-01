Milan, Montella: 'We did not deserve to lose. I want to help Niang get back into top form'

After the 2-1 loss to Napoli, Milan coach Vincenzo Montella spoke to Premium Sport, here is what he had to say: " It isn't true that we were tired from the get go. Napoli's speed and quality really surprised us which changed our plans. Napoli are a great team and they showed it today. We were good to get back into this game and in the end we played on par with them".



WE DID NOT DESERVE TO LOSE - " Napoli have been a solid team for seven years now, we are only at the beginning. I am mad that we lost but I am satisfied by the team's reaction. In the end, I think that we did not deserve to lose since we created more chances than them and controlled the play well. Niang? He came in well, I want to help him reintegrate the starting formation since Niang is a very important player for us".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)