Milan, Montella:" We played a great game tonight. Berlusconi's final game?..."

At the end of the Milan-Fiorentina (2-1) game, Vincenzo Montella spoke to Premium Sport, here is what he had to say: " It is a big win against a very good team. We did suffer towards the end but we held on strong. We deserved to win tonight and we created a few good chances. We did not give much to Fiorentina tonight which is great. It is an important win for our European hopes as we now have the head to head advantage on both Lazio and Fiorentina. We will still have to play against Inter and Atalanta".



"We have many key players injured but we keep on fighting. I don't know if this will be the last home game of Berlusconi but we dedicate this victory to him and the managerial staff. Galliani always comes to see us before a game and then at the end of the game. He was very happy tonight. Football owes a lot to Silvio Berlusconi as he has been a real pioneer. He has won so many titles and he has to be viewed as one of the greatest ever. I always enjoy talking with the president ".



BACCA ? " I liked how he played. He did not score but he played hard. He was useful to the team" .



DEULOFEU ? " I needed to add a defender to our team so the substitution was necessary " .



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)