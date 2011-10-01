Milan, Montella: 'We want to qualify for European football '. On Suso's injury....

Milan coach Vincenzo Montella spoke to the press after their 3-1 home win versus Chievo Verona, here is what he had to say: "It wasn't an easy game especially after their equalizer but we always had control. We started off well and we played a good overall game. We knew when to attack Chievo and this is the sign of a team who have experience. Deulofeu and Ocampos both played well tonight. Suso? He was a little tired even before the game ".



"From Monday on, we will have to train very hard as we will be facing Juventus on Friday. We want to qualify ourselves for European football. Inter? It doesn't matter if we are now ahead of them, there are other rivals too. This year a team that qualifies for the Champions League will have to put up Scudetto like numbers. The teams who qualify for the Europa league will have to put up Champions league like numbers. It is a particular year and there is a lot of competition".



SUSO UPDATE - Suso had to leave the game because of a slight flexor problem. According to Sky Sport, it doesn't appear to be a big injury as there is optimism that he will make it back in time for the Juventus-Milan game on Friday.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)