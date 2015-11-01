Milan, Montella: 'Zapata has a lot of speed, I wanted him when I was at Sampdoria'

At the end of the Milan-Genoa game, Vincenzo Montella spoke to Premium Sport, here is what he had to say: " I think we really played well. There wasn't a lot of space but we did well and were very patient. We could've been quicker on some occasions so we will try to work on this. We did not concede much to Genoa and this makes me happy. We were missing many players so this was a good win just before the break".



INTER - " We have two other games before the derby and no games are easy in the Serie A. We have to remain focused on our objectives. If we keep playing like this then yes we should be able to qualify for a European position. The Pescara game coming off the break won't be easy ".



LAPADULA - "We wanted to play in a different way to help Lapadula but Bertolacci's injury changed our plans. I am very happy by the way we responded as a team".



VANGIONI - " He is doing very well. It has been 5-6 straight games now that he has done very well for us".



CLOSING AND THE PROTESTS - " I am fully focused on the pitch ".



ZAPATA AND MATI - " Zapata is improving a lot and I have always liked his style of play. When I was at Sampdoria I was interested in getting him. He has a lot of speed. Mati? It was a perfect day for Mati, he is a good lad and he deserved this moment".



