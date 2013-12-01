Milan, Musacchio will soon be signing his contract with the club

Villarreal's domestic season now came to an end as they finished 5th in la Liga standings. Mateo Musacchio is now free to join AC Milan as an agreement has been in place between the involved parties for a few weeks now. According to sources, Musacchio will soon be signing the necessary paper-work which will officially make him a Milan player. He will become the first signing of the new Chinese Milan as he will add some stability at the back alongside Alessio Romagnoli.



Musacchio appeared in 30 total games for the Yellow Submarines this season as he racked up two assists. Escriba's team finished with the second best defensive record in la Liga behind Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid as Musacchio was one of the reasons why they had so much defensive success. He is now ready to join Montella's club, who were able to secure a Europa league qualification spot for next season ....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)