Milan News Live: Mirabelli set to move in for Genoa striking sensaton; Latest team news ahead of Spal clash
20 September at 12:5512.40: MONTELLA SET TO SURPRISE WITH SPAL TEAM SELECTION: Vincenzo Montella is set to ring the changes for tonight's San Siro clash against SPAL. It could be bad news for Spanish frontman Suso. Details here:
10.20: FORMER MILAN PLAYERS HITS WONDER GOAL AGAINST INTER: In case you missed it, here's former Milan player Simone Verdi scoring a stunning goal for Bologna against city rivals Inter last night.
What a GOAL from Simone Verdi against Inter 19.09.2017 pic.twitter.com/mLIF6ycV1b— Zidanekrisz (@Zidanekrisz) September 19, 2017
9.40: MILAN MAKE A MOVE FOR PIETRO PELLEGRI: Milan want to beat off all rivals to the signature of Genoa wonderkid Pietro Pellegri. Rossoneri Sporting Director Massimo Mirabelli is a huge fan of the 16-year-old and has been following his progress for many months.
They face competition however, with Manchester United and Chelsea also in hot pursuit. Read the full story here.
