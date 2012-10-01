Reports on Sky Sports state that Milan striker M’Baye Niang has agreed to join Premier League side Watford. It’s believed that the deal is in its final stages and an an official announcement is imminent.



The 22-year-old Frenchman will join the Hornets on an initial loan-deal for €1 million before completing a move to Vicarage Road for €16 million next summer. The player has given the green-light for the switch to England and now the two clubs just need to discuss a few loose ends before the move is completed.



Niang arrived in Serie A in 2012 from Caen but failed to settle in the city and was loaned back to France to join Montpellier before returning to Italy at Genoa. After returning to the Rossoneri, it seemed as though he had finally settled down but the arrival of new boss Vincenzo Montella in the summer has seen the French Under-21 international mainly consigned to the substitutes bench after the coach explained that he had to “do more on the field” if he wanted to earn a regular starting berth.