Milan: Niang isn't convinced of Genoa.West Ham and Crystal Palace have interest

Mbaye Niang's Milan future is now in doubt as the player was not called up for the rossoneri's next game versus Juventus.



Genoa are a club that have shown a lot of interest but there are also a few EPL clubs who are evaluating the situation.





​Here are the latest updates concerning Niang :



18:10 EPL CLUBS COME CALLING - According to calciomercato.com sources, West Ham and Crystal Palace have interest in Niang. It is still early on but Niang' s future might be in the EPL as he does not seem to be fully convinced of Genoa.



15.50 NIANG IS NOT CONVINCED OF GENOA - As Sky Sport reported, Niang isn't convinced to go back to Genoa as he is waiting for a more interesting EPL offer.



12.10 NOT ONLY GENOA - There isn't only Genoa who are after Niang as Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham have interest but as of now, the only concrete offer Niang received was from Preziosi's club.

