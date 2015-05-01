Milan-Ocampos, they are waiting for Marseille's approval. Juric confirms that a deal is close

16.30 HE WASN'T CALLED UP - Ocampos was not called up by Genoa for their upcoming game versus Fiorentina. This is a clear signal that the player is on the verge of moving to Milan.



14.10 CONTACTS HAVE BEEN MADE- According to Sky Sport, Galliani contacted Marseille's president concerning Ocampos as the French club said that they wanted to hand in their decision by tonight.



13.30 JURIC CONFIRMS THE DEAL - Ivan Juric confirmed that Ocampos was about to join Milan, here is what he had to say: "Yes, Ocampos will be a Milan player. He will be moving to a big club and I am happy for him. Palladino? I am fully concentrated on our next game".



THE DETAILS - If Marseille gives their approval on a deal, then the player will move to Milan on a dry loan as Genoa will maintain their option to buy him : he would cost 8 million euros if he scores 7 goals and 14 million euros if he scored 12 goals (Ocampos currently has 3 goals). It is likely that all three clubs meet at the end of the season to discuss his future. If Milan want to keep him, Genoa won't likely stand in their way especially considering both clubs understanding. Ocampos will likely undergo his medicals with Milan on Monday as Genoa seem ready to sign Palladino as his replacement.

