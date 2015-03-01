There’s another catch in AC Milan’s ploy to keep star goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma:

The 18-year-old is wanted by Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus, among others.

Today’s La Repubblica (via BlastingNews) came up with the latest updates on the situation, saying that Milan had a new offer for the youngster.

The goalkeeper made his debut for Milan only last season, when he was still only 16 years old, displacing a former Real Madrid man in Diego Lopez!

Now, he’s valued well above the

50 million mark, and is seen as one of Europe’s most interesting goalkeepers.

Sporting director Alessandro Mirabelli recently said that “

Repubblica wrote that Milan were ready to offer €3.5 million net per season to their man, and also offer 15% of any future sale to Mino Raiola, his agent. Juventus did something similar in nabbing Paul Pogba from Manchester United.It is now up to us to find an agreement with his agents".