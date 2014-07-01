Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked to former club AC Milan again,

The Corriere dello Sport write that Borussia Dortmund are willing to sell the Gabonese international, and that they want

80 million for him.

Milan, for their part, have been reported to have already bid

60 million for the 28-year-old.

Aubameyang was dumped by Milan for nothing back in 2011, but has since scored 85 goals for Borussia Dortmund after joining from Saint-Etienne, and has become one of the best strikers in Europe.

This directly contravenes what we’ve heard from CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, as well as team-mate Ousmane Dembele, who recently said that he was “happy that he will keep playing with us. He’s like a brother to me”.

