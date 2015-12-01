Colombian striker Carlos Bacca is officially a new player at Villarreal after he successfully completed a medical. The 30-year-old arrives in Spain on a season long loan worth €2.5M with the Yellow Submarine having the option to take him outright next summer for a further €15.5M. He will wear the number nine jersey.



The Spaniards announced the news a short while ago and the player himself will be officially introduced to the media on Thursday as he makes a return to La Liga.