Now it’s official, Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined Milan until the end of the season. After making the announcement last Friday, the players parent club Everton stated that they were not prepared to make anything official until the 22-year-old had undergone a medical on Monday.



Now that medical has been completed and the player has joined the Rossoneri until the end of the current campaign for a fee believed to be around €750,000. Deulofeu will earn €1 million net salary until June and will wear the number seven jersey.