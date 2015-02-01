AC Milan have found an agreement with Everton for Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu. The 22-year-old will arrive at the San Siro on-loan until the end of the current campaign for €500,000. Whilst no further agreement has been reached, it’s believed the Rossoneri will have first refusal to take the player on a full transfer in the summer; a transfer that would cost €18 million.



The player will arrive in the city on Sunday before undergoing a medical 24 hours later.