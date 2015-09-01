Milan has officially announced that Massimiliano Mirabelli is the new Sporting Director at the club. In a varied career which has seen him work as a consultant for Umbrian side Ternana, become an observer for Inter and spend a season at Premier League side Sunderland, he now takes on his biggest challenge as Milan look to return to the top of world football.



Official Statement ➡ https://t.co/L5loNsxwKg

Comunicato Ufficiale ➡ https://t.co/6LvgD2Zh6A pic.twitter.com/XKXjamGjQX — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 19, 2017

Mirabelli will work closely with new CEO Marco Fassone under the watchful eye of new owners Rossoneri Sports Lux.