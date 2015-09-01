Milan, Official: Mirabelli confirmed as new Sporting Director
19 April at 15:40
Milan has officially announced that Massimiliano Mirabelli is the new Sporting Director at the club. In a varied career which has seen him work as a consultant for Umbrian side Ternana, become an observer for Inter and spend a season at Premier League side Sunderland, he now takes on his biggest challenge as Milan look to return to the top of world football.
Mirabelli will work closely with new CEO Marco Fassone under the watchful eye of new owners Rossoneri Sports Lux.
