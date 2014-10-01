Now its official, M’baye Niang has joined Watford from Milan. The 22-year-old Frenchman arrives at Vicarage Road on an initial loan deal for €500,000 with The Hornets having the option to sign him on a permanent deal for €18 million next summer.





#watfordfc is delighted to confirm the signing of M'Baye Niang from @acmilan.



Welcome @MBaye9Niang!



More info: https://t.co/PTgFJ9ISx6 pic.twitter.com/nl90j3995l — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 26, 2017 After weeks of speculation over the player’s future, Italian coach Walter Mazzarri welcomes Niang to the Premier League and will hope he can help the club ensure they are playing top-flight football once again next season.