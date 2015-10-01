CM.com’s Pasquale Guarro and Angelo Taglieri, while waiting for the draw for the upcoming Serie A calendar, which will be kicked off at 19h ITA, point out that there are some relevant words on the market from Giancarlo Antognoni, the Fiorentina director, who opened the Viola to Milan talks for the transfer of Nikola Kalinic. "For him we are prepared to evaluate technical counterparts. Which players? It’s not something I will discuss. Fiorentina is a competitive team. Cholito Simeone? He is someone I like for Fiorentina, if Kalinic leaves us..."

REQUESTS NOW - To Sky Sports, Antognoni continued, "He is a Milan goal, but to date the situation has remained unchanged. It is pleasing that Fiorentina players are required in Italy and in Europe, meaning that we invested well."

With preseason training already underway, both Milan and Fiorentina will want to tie up a deal as soon as possible as to get their new players acclimated to their new regiments and teammates.