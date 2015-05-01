Max Meyer.

According to German daily newspaper Bild , Milan has entered the race to sign Schalke 04 attacking midfielder

The 22-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is also a target of Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Arsenal but according to the German journal, his current employers are ready to offer him a contract extension in Gelsenkirchen.



There had been reports last month that the youngster had agreed to join the Bavarian giants at the end of the season, but these reports have been dismissed by Schalke representatives.



Meyer has made 19 Bundesliga appearances so far this season but has failed to find the net as speculation over his future continues.



The fact that he will be available as a free-agent at the end of the current campaign makes him attractive to the Rossoneri, who are still trying to find a refinance package to come into line with Financial Fair-Play.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the player and was hopeful to bring him to Anfield during the last transfer window.

Meyer has come through the youth ranks at Schalke, having arrived at the club from Duisburg in 2009.