Milan, Paolo Berlusconi: 'Return of capital ? It would be stupid to do it in front of the world'

Milan vice-president Paolo Berlusconi (Silvio Berlusconi's brother) spoke about the Milan sale which has been a very hot topic of late in an interview with 7Gold. Here is what he had to say on the matter :" An advisor introduced us to this Chinese group. The 200 million euros that the Chinese group have sent to Fininvest are the proof that they have concrete interest in buying the club. Fininvest could've taken the 200 million euros and walked away from the negotiation table but my brother has decided to give them another week. They will have to pay Fininvest the third deposit within one week and if they do so then they will have one more month to close negotiations".



Foreign capital return ? How could you do such a thing in front of the eyes of the entire world.... It would really be something stupid...".



Milan are coming off a 3-1 win versus Chievo Verona in the Serie A as Vincenzo Montella has done a very good job since taking over the club this past summer.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)