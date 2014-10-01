According to reports in the UK, AC Milan are considering an audacious summer bid for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge. The 27-year-old has failed to command a first-team place this season and is believed to be unhappy at Anfield and ready to make a switch ahead of next term.





Having been side-lined with injury for large parts of the campaign, the England striker has made just five Premier League starts this season and despite quotes from German boss Jurgen Klopp hat he would like the player to stay at the club, Talksport believes that the next couple of months will be his last on Merseyside.

The Rossoneri meanwhile, are set to part company with Colombian striker Carlos Bacca at the end of the current campaign and see the Englishman as the perfect replacement. Having already been linked with a move to West Ham United in recent weeks, it seems Sturridge will have no shortage of takers should he call time on his Anfield adventure.