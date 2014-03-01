Milan: Poli is on his way out of the club, the latest

Milan midfielder Andrea Poli is on his way out of the club as his contract will be expiring in June of 2018. Vincenzo Montella likes his character a lot but his lack of playing time will likely push him to leave the club this coming summer. Mihajlovic's Torino and Sampdoria are two clubs who have some interest in Poli.



The Italian midfielder has only started three games this season for the rossoneri club as he appeared in 13 overall games at Milan. As Milan now have new Chinese owners, a few spare players will likely leave Milanello this season to make space for new potential summer siginngs.



Milan are coming off a 2-2 draw against eternal rivals Inter in the derby of Milan. Inter had taken a 2-0 lead but Alessio Romagnoli and Cristian Zapata's late goals allowed Milan to fight back and earn a point in front of their new owners.