French striker M’baye Niang is set to leave Milan in January and according to Tuttosport, he has no shortage of takers in the Premier League.



Already a target for Leicester City last summer, the 22-year-old, despite constant declarations about how happy he is in the city, is getting frustrated at not being able to hold down a regular starting berth with the rossoneri and could now make a switch in January.



As well as being linked with the current English champions, Niang has also been causing interest at West Ham United although the Hammers are reportedly lining up a super offer for Fiorentina frontman Nikola Kalinic. Other potential suitors are believed to be Stoke City, Everton and Southampton. Milan are prepared to sit around the negotiating table for offers somewhere between €15-20 million for a player who has bags of potential but as of yet has failed to fulfil his undoubted ability.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler