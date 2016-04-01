Milan prosecutor denies money-laundering investigation
13 January at 12:35The federal prosecutor of Milan has publicly denied reports that he has opened a money laundering investigation into AC Milan.
The denial comes hours after two separate reports indicated that Francesco Greco is officially looking into suspicions surrounding the 2017 sale of the club from Silvio Berlusconi to Chinese firm Aldo Rossi Group.
“At the moment there are no criminal proceedings on the sale of A.C. Milan,” read a statement from the Milan prosecutor’s office.
Prosecutors deny that Milan sale to Li Yonghong is currently under investigation for money-laundering https://t.co/JKcRbRrktJ— Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) January 13, 2018
Go to comments