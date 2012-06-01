There is not only Inter among the many clubs interested in Andrea Petagna. The Nerazzurri follow Atalanta’s striker as a potential striking partner for Mauro Icardi, more than a rumor in recent weeks, a hypothesis already confirmed by the directors involved. But now Lazio is ready to go strong for the striker who made his national debut against Holland. According to Calciomercato.com, today there has been a contact between President Lotito and the agent of Petagna, Giuseppe Riso, to set up a formal meeting for next week.

MILAN WAIT - Lazio will start their pursuit for the striker that could represent the perfect alternative to Ciro Immobile in a team that want to compete in the Europa League. And Petagna can be a very interesting solution, Lazio is waiting for next week's meeting. Atalanta will only make its economic claim later (in January the request was 30 million EUR negotiable) and has not yet given way to the sale. Percassi wants to keep the young Italian and will hope to endure pressure from big clubs. Meanwhile, Milan also wait, as they holds 30% on the future resale of Petagna. Meanwhile, he has long been involved with la Dea’s leadership to find a solution so as to cancel the percentage in order to lower the price of another player. To date though, the Petagna talk still interests Milan. And Lazio has entered the fray...