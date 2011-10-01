It has already been a busy summer transfer market for Milan, but now it looks as if their spending is not yet over. Rossoneri directors have kept no secret of their desire to bring in a world class striker. With Morata having signed with Chelsea and Belotti looking to be staying in Torino for the time being, Milan now turn their attention to Germany and Borussia Dortmund, in search of the Bundesliga’s prized striker Aubameyang.

Reports out of La Repubblica via Milannews.it, suggest that Milan is hot on pursuit for the Gabonese star, who is a pupil of Milan's sports director. Aubameyang still has not signed a new deal with Dortmund, attracting fresh interest from throughout Europe. On Milan’s list, it appears as if only he and Fiorentina’s Kalinic still remain. A last ditch effort for the player could prove difficult so close to the beginning of the season.

From the financial point of view, the Milan assault depends both on Aubameyang’s salary, which looks to be nearly 8 million EUR instead of the 12 million suggested earlier. The real cost is in the asking price of the Bundesliga club, with Dortmund asking at least 70 million EUR. This would therefore be a very important investment on the part of the new ownership.