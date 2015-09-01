Report: Milan are still after Lazio's rising starlet, the latest
22 August at 21:42Milan have been interested in Keita Balde for some time now as they have not given up hope on him just yet. According to Il Messaggero (via Milannews), it seems like if Milan are still hoping to convince him to join their club. Milan seemingly offered Lazio cash (likely around 15 million euros) plus M'Baye Niang and Gabriel Paletta for him. Let's not forget that his contract is set to expire in 2018 as Lazio will need to sell him before August 31st if they want to cash in on him. If not, there is a big risk that Keita will leave the club next summer on a free transfer.
As Juve general manager confirmed earlier on , the Bianconeri are not interested in signing either Keita or Schick anymore as the argument seems to be a closed one (plus Juve's offer was deemed to be too low for Lazio). It will now be up to Keita to decide (as the player has only wanted Juve up to this point) as Milan are still trying to get him. Time will tell as there are only 9 more days to go before the end of the transfer window...
Go to comments