Struggling Serie A giants could be set to offload Gabriel Paletta in the upcoming January transfer window, with Sassuolo after him.

Paletta, now 31, has fallen out of favor at the San Siro, having failed to make a single appearance in any competition so far this season. The arrivals of Leonardo Bonucci and Mateo Musacchio to the club have relegated Paletta, who joined Milan back in 2015 from Parma for a 3.5 million euros fee.

Sassuolo are said to be monitoring the Argentine’s situation at the club and could make a move in January and unite him with the experienced Paolo Cannavaro and above all, bolster their defensive options.

Paletta’s current deal at the rossoneri runs out at the end of the ongoing season and the Argentine will be open to listening to offers and discuss terms with other clubs after the 1st January and he can later join the club on a free transfer when his stint at Milan ends next summer.

