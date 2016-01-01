Milan received an offer from China for Kucka

Milan are coming off a 2-1 loss to Udinese as they are having a very diffcult time of late. They will now focus on these last days of the transfer market to try and improve their current roster which remains to be a very young one. There should be news soon on the Ocampos front as Milan are starting to get impatient as they are waiting for Marseille's decision.



OFFER FOR KUCKA FROM CHINA - In other news, Milan received a 10 million euros offer from China for Slovakian international Juraj Kucka. Montella likes Kucka a lot and this is why Milan turned down the offer immediately. Kucka is viewed as a starter at Milan and they do not want to lose him at this point, with only a few days left in this January transfer window as a replacement might be hard to find.



Milan's next game will be at the San Siro against Sampdoria as they will then take on Bologna a few days later.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

