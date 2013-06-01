Milan are still interested in signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to the latest reports

The Swedish international tore his ACL last season, compelling Manchester United to not renew his contract with the Red Devils.

The former Barcelona, Ajax, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter player has been linked to a return both to Old Trafford and Milan, with the Rossoneri going on a heavy splurge this summer.

The Diavoli have spent over

200 million on revampting their team, including signing the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Franck Kessie, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti and Andre Silva.

This contradicts what Premium Sport expert Niccolo Ceccherini said recently.

"Ibrahimovic? I was told no,"

"I think the Rossoneri remain on (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang, for which several important steps seem to have been made."

Ibrahimovic scored 23 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils last season.