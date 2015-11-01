It appears that AC Milan are set to rival Arsenal for Karim Benzema.

The Real Madrid star has scored ten goals this season, recently adding a goal as the Merengues beat Napoli 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 29-year-old has scored 170 goals for Real Madrid since joining from Lyon in 2009.

Arsenal have long been linked with the Frenchman, as a replacement for the man who has usurped him among Les Bleus, Olivier Giroud.

No longer a solution for 90 minutes or most games, the Arsenal striker looks set to leave, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez in tow if the Gunners can’t persuade him to stay.