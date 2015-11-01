Milan rival Arsenal for Real Madrid striker
20 February at 14:45It appears that AC Milan are set to rival Arsenal for Karim Benzema.
The Real Madrid star has scored ten goals this season, recently adding a goal as the Merengues beat Napoli 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The news comes from fellow website Calciomercato.it (via Talksport), in the wake of reports from a few weeks ago that the Galacticos weer willing to trade Benzema (or others) to Juventus in exchange for Paulo Dybala.
The 29-year-old has scored 170 goals for Real Madrid since joining from Lyon in 2009.
The Merengues had also offered Isco, Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez or Danilo, plus cash for Dybala.
Arsenal have long been linked with the Frenchman, as a replacement for the man who has usurped him among Les Bleus, Olivier Giroud.
No longer a solution for 90 minutes or most games, the Arsenal striker looks set to leave, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez in tow if the Gunners can’t persuade him to stay.
@EdoDalmonte
