Milan are hotly pursuing Inter target Keita Balde Diao, who looks to be on his way out at Lazio.

The Rossoneri have, as we’ve written in the last few days, reached the outline of an agreement with the 21-year-old star, who earns €700.000 a year with Lazio.

Now Milan’s new director of sport, Alessandro Mirabelli has tailed Keita since his Inter days, which also explains why the Nerazzurri like him.

The Spanish-Senegalese has been in open war with Lazio now for some time, with the Eagles refusing to pay him what he wants.



Despite scoring five Serie A goals and looking very good, he could be on his way out at Lazio sooner rather than later, because his price might go down.

Why? Because his current deal expires in 2018, something which would allow him to seek a Bosman accommodation quite soon with another club.

Lazio may have to sell as soon as possible to avoid his price going down, with the Corriere dello Sport saying that Milan are ready to make a €20m offer, down from the price Lazio want (€30m).

Allegedly, M’Baye Niang isn’t as untouchables as many think, and Keita could be arriving in Milan to steal his starting berth.