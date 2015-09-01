Exclusive Milan: Rogel gave them his word, it is now up to Mirabelli

Agustin Rogel is waiting for AC Milan. After Ivan Strinic, Rogel has been pretty much "blocked" for June. The defender (who is born in 1997) is waiting for the rossoneri club as his contract is set to expire. It will now be up to Mirabelli to decide as he knows Rogel for some time now. He will wait for Mirabelli's answer as this is his priority. Even so, Nacional have been pushing to renew his deal and there are a few la Liga clubs that are also interested in him but as sources close to Calciomercato.com have confirmed, he wants to join Milan.



WAITING GAME - It will now be up to Milan as they will need to evaluate their needs come summer time. Paletta is gone and Gustavo Gomez is one his way out. Zapata's situation is also to be determined as Mirabelli will have to decide who he would like to have behind Bonucci-Romagnoli and Musacchio. Rogel is more than just an idea as he is waiting for Mirabelli's decision....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)