Milan and Roma are back in the hunt for PSG outcast Hatem Ben Arfa, Le Parisien can confirm (

The attacking midfielder has barely had any playing time this season, despite moving to the Parc des Princes in a much-hyped transfer.

The former Newcastle and Hull City flop had a breakout season last year with Nice, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists as he helped Nice climb up the table.

Now, however, the 30-year-old has only made five Ligue 1 starts this season, being thrown on seventeen times as a substitute but failing to make an impact.

The French newspaper claims that this lack of activity and his bad relationship with Coach Unai Emery make Ben Arfa expendable, and PSG are willing to let him go for

20 million.