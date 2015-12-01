Milan, Romagnoli is finally ready to return to action: the latest

Milan's Alessio Romagnoli spoke to the press too ahead of Milan's Europa league game versus Austria Vienna, here is what he had to say on the matter: "It has been a while now that I have been waiting to return to the starting lineup. I played a half in Macedonia, we will be ready. We are angry and we understood the errors that we committed on Sunday. New formation ahead? I think that these are only numbers, we tried many different things and we can play with a 3 man back-line or a 4 man back-line. We have already been working with three at the back when it was time to play the ball out of the defensive zone. More than any formation, the important thing is to have the right mentality going into games".



Milan have been pretty good this season but they lost to Lazio last week by a 4-1 score line. They will now need to bounce back as many of their un-fit players (Romagnoli, Bonaventura, Kalinic, etc...) are now in much better form. Only Andrea Conti is still considered injured. Other than the wingback, Montella has a full squad to choose from...