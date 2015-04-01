Marco Fassone talked to Premier Sport after the game won by Milan against Craiova was focused on the market and the current squad:

DONNARUMMA - ''Donnarumma? Gigio is getting doing well and was decisive in both legs. I'm also happy with the welcome that San Siro has reserved for him, even though I was afraid. I'm glad he’s been welcomed with this enthusiasm.”

CUTRONE - 'Cutrone? He grows every game, he always exhibits his talent but Mirabelli and Montella will evaluate him, even though the temptation is to keep him."

IBRA OR FALCAO? - ''A forward? We are not in a hurry, we are watching many players. We do not want to make a mistake. Many names have also been mentioned, but we do not have to do make a move. We continue to talk about an attacker but we want to manage the times well. Falcao and Ibrahimovic? Until now I've never said no to a name, so I do not even say no to them. They are potential candidates, although some are closer to others than others.”

MARKET - "At first we had a doubt whether to make a revolution or not, then we made the decision to change and hope it was the right choice. The budget for the market finale? I do not know exactly, but we hope to have the right figure to make the final push for an attacker."