Milan’s director on Ibra reunion 'Falcao or Ibrahimovic? Why not?'
Marco Fassone talked to Premier Sport after the game won by Milan against Craiova was focused on the market and the current squad:
DONNARUMMA - ''Donnarumma? Gigio is getting doing well and was decisive in both legs. I'm also happy with the welcome that San Siro has reserved for him, even though I was afraid. I'm glad he’s been welcomed with this enthusiasm.”
CUTRONE - 'Cutrone? He grows every game, he always exhibits his talent but Mirabelli and Montella will evaluate him, even though the temptation is to keep him."
IBRA OR FALCAO? - ''A forward? We are not in a hurry, we are watching many players. We do not want to make a mistake. Many names have also been mentioned, but we do not have to do make a move. We continue to talk about an attacker but we want to manage the times well. Falcao and Ibrahimovic? Until now I've never said no to a name, so I do not even say no to them. They are potential candidates, although some are closer to others than others.”
MARKET - "At first we had a doubt whether to make a revolution or not, then we made the decision to change and hope it was the right choice. The budget for the market finale? I do not know exactly, but we hope to have the right figure to make the final push for an attacker."
