After a busy summer market it would seem that Milan's sports director Massimiliano Mirabelli might finally have a moment to relax. One of the key figures in a successful Rossoneri summer market, Mirabelli was rewarded by the Mayor of Rende, in the province of Cosenza. "I am always happy to return to my land. I am proud to receive these blessings from my city and my former club."

WORK MUST CONTINUE - There were also a few words to share on his Rossoneri experience. Mirabelli says, "Being the sports director of a company like Milan is prideful and flattering but it also gives you incredible responsibilities. We finally built a competitive team that did well in the first matches this season, but there is still a lot of work to do."

The Rossoneri have a moment to breathe during the international break, but within a few days Montella will have his squad back in Milan and training again. As with all club coaches, he will be hoping to not have lost anyone to injury during the break.