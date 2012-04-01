AC Milan are set to step up their pursuit of Atalanta star Alejandro Gomez.

El Papu has played a starring role once again this season in Bergamo, scoring a stunning 14 Serie A goals and adding ten more assists.

The Corriere dello Sport believe that new sporting director Alessandro Mirabelli really likes the 29-year-old, and considers him to be a priority in the new Milan he is building.

The Rossoneri are set to finance the move with the €25 million they’ll make from Europa League qualification, though they also plan to make another €50m by selling the likes of Carlos Bacca (€20m), Mattia De Sciglio (€12m) and M’Baye Niang (€18m).

