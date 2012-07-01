Milan's market isn't closed yet, agent Riso: "Mirabelli still has something up his sleeve..."

Milan have been one of the most active teams on the summer transfer window as they signed 11 new players to date (Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Borini, André Silva and Kalinic) and they might not be done just yet. Even if Fassone stated that the Kalinic signing completes Milan's team, rumors are circulating that they will make at least one last signing by September 1rst.



This has been confirmed by Italian agent Giuseppe Riso, here is what he had to say as our Daniele Longo form Calciomercato.com was present: "Mirabelli has something up his sleeve. An addition ? possibly....".



Milan have been working hard to off-load a few players as M'Baye Niang (Torino), Gabriel Paletta (Lazio) as well as Jose Sosa (Turkey) are all on the outs. If they do succeed in selling off a few players, then they will likely try to acquire one last player before September 1rst...