Milan's midfield revolution: offers are ready for Sosa and Mati Fernandez

Milan are ready to have a summer revolution. The midfield is a position that they want to improve as Milan have struggled to do so in the past years. Franck Kessié is inches away from being a Milan player as the Atalanta youngster will add strength and physicality to the their midfield. They also like Milan Badelj of Fiorentina and let's not forget about lorenzo Pellegrini who is in between Roma and Sassuolo. Marco Fassone, Massimiliano Mirabelli and Vincenzo Montella are working hard as the new Milan is ready to begin.



SOSA AND MATI ON THE OUTS - Sosa arrived from Besiktas where as Mati Fernandez arrived from Cagliari. Fenerbahce likes Sosa a lot as they are ready to bring him back to the Turkish league. What about Mati Fernandez? Well it seems like Colo Colo would love to bring him back to where he began. As we also reported yesterday, it seems like if Poli is set to leave the club too come summer time. From Sosa to Mati, Milan are ready to have a summer revolution as they will need to let players go to make some place for the new faces that will arrive....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)