Milan's sporting director: 'There are a lot of emotions for the closing, on Bernardeschi and Chiesa...'

Before the Milan-Fiorentina game (2-1 HT), Milan's sporting director Rocco Maiorino spoke to Premium Sport, here is what he had to say on numerous Milan topics: "This will be a very important game for both sides since Fiorentina are one of our direct rivals. Last game at the San Siro for Berlusconi? If the closing does occur then yes these coming two weeks will be Silvio Berlusconi's last ones as a Milan owner".



"There are a lot of emotions and we are proud of what we have accomplished. I have been here at Milan for 12 years now and they will always be a part of me. Bernardeschi or Chiesa? Both are very good players indeed but I want to concentrate on the players that are currently owned by AC Milan ".



Milan are currently seventh in the Italian league standings as this game versus Fiorentina will be very important for a European position.