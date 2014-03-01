Milan's sporting director: 'We like Keita but we love Milinkovic. Deulofeu? He wants to stay with us'

Here is what Milan's current sporting director (Rocco Maiorino) had to say to Premium Sport before the Lazio-Milan game: " Important game? Every game is important for us but this one is even more important since it is against a direct rival".



ON DEULOFEU- " He wants to stay here with us, that's the feeling I get. He had a lot of offers even before arriving at Milan but even so, he really wanted to join us. He is on a dry loan but let's see what happens in the future".



ON KEITA - "Keita is a great player and we like him but we like Milinkovic-Savic even more...".



INJURIES - " We have had a lot of injuries which doesn't help us but our younger players are doing well".



CLOSING - " This is a question that you have to ask Fininvest. It looks promising but let's see how things finish. I am working in total serenity".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)