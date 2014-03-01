Milan's sporting director: 'We like Keita but we love Milinkovic. Deulofeu? He wants to stay with us'
13 February at 22:55Here is what Milan's current sporting director (Rocco Maiorino) had to say to Premium Sport before the Lazio-Milan game: " Important game? Every game is important for us but this one is even more important since it is against a direct rival".
ON DEULOFEU- " He wants to stay here with us, that's the feeling I get. He had a lot of offers even before arriving at Milan but even so, he really wanted to join us. He is on a dry loan but let's see what happens in the future".
ON KEITA - "Keita is a great player and we like him but we like Milinkovic-Savic even more...".
INJURIES - " We have had a lot of injuries which doesn't help us but our younger players are doing well".
CLOSING - " This is a question that you have to ask Fininvest. It looks promising but let's see how things finish. I am working in total serenity".
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
