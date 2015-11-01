" We are already looking for potential Kolasinac replacements just in case he does not renew his deal with our club. When will he decide? Very soon ....".



Kolasinac has been one of the best wing-backs in Germany as many big clubs have been after him including Juventus and Chelsea. It seems like Fassone's work has now put Milan in pole position to close a deal out with the left-back.

We had previously reported a few days ago that Milan had found a verbal agreement with Sead Kolasinac of Schalke 04 as the player is set to become a free-agent this coming summer. Fassone and Mirabelli have been working hard to program a strong future Milan side as they wait for the final ownership closing to occur.Schalke 04' sporting director Christian Heidel confirmed that Kolasinac might leave their club soon as he spoke to the press:April 14th will be a big day for Milan as the Chinese group led by Yonghong Li are looking to buy the club from Silvio Berlusconi.