Milan are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, according to Tuttosport.

In fact, Mirabelli - who is set to take over once the Chinese consortium buys the club in early March - has travelled a lot of late scouting players.

Liverpool have also been very

The Syrian star has scored once this season, adding three assists in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Mirabelli and Fassone are also watching Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Monchengladbach are ready to listen to offers for their midfield star