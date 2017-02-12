Milan scouting Juventus, Liverpool target, can leave Bundes for only €10m
12 February at 19:35Milan are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, according to Tuttosport.
The Turinese outlet claim that the Rossoneri’s new director of sport, Massimiliano Mirabelli, is particularly keen on the 21-year-old Syrian.
In fact, Mirabelli - who is set to take over once the Chinese consortium buys the club in early March - has travelled a lot of late scouting players.
Liverpool have also been very interested in Dahoud for a while, ever since Dahoud netted five goals in Bundesliga action last season, with eight assists thrown in for good measure.
The Syrian star has scored once this season, adding three assists in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.
Mirabelli and Fassone are also watching Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund.
Borussia Monchengladbach are ready to listen to offers for their midfield star Mahmoud Dahoud.
The Under-21 international’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018, but he is technically allowed to leave for €10 million if someone agrees to terms with him this summer.
