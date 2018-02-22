Milan scouts watch German defender who dreams of Barcelona

AC Milan are reportedly interested in Hannover centre-back Waldemar Anton and sent representatives to watch him in action over the international break. At just twenty-one years of age, Anton is one of the most promising young defenders in the Bundesliga and has an interesting backstory.



His strong play for Hannover has garnered interest from all over Europe, including that of Milan who were on hand to watch him in action for Germany U21’s match against Israel. Anton was born in Uzbekistan but moved to Germany at the age of two. Anton actually played as a striker at first with his idol being Dutch star Roy Makaay, but his strong defensive qualities saw him move back through the midfield and finally land on the back line.



Anton is currently preoccupied with helping Hannover achieve salvation, appearing 25 times in the Bundesliga. It is reported that he dreams of one day playing for Barcelona and also to become a mainstay for the German national team, who he elected to play for over Uzbekistan.