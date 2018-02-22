Milan set to lose out on Leander Dendoncker
21 April at 09:00Reports from Belgian news outlet Nieuwsblad suggest that AC Milan target Leander Dendoncker can end up in the Premier League.
The 23-year-old Belgian midfielder Dendoncker currently plies his trade with Anderlecht and has emerged as a star of the future, having attracted attention from a host of European clubs. This season, Dendoncker has appeared four times in the league and twice in the Cup.
Belgian daily Nieuwsblad report that Milan are set to lose out on their target Dendoncker, who is likely to end up in the Premier League in the upcoming summer.
It is said that while Dendoncker had an agreement with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid recently, but the option of heading there has now stalled. This has allowed the Premier League duo of Crystal Palace and West Ham to make moves for him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments