Milan Skriniar: "I want to stay at Inter for as long as possible"

Inter's Slovakian international defender, Milan Skriniar, was interviewed by MY regarding the rumours that place him with a move from the Nerazzurri amidst interest from Manchester City and FC Barcelona.



When asked about leaving Inter he replied: "I don't think so. I am happy where I am and I think I will continue to play here in this team for as long as possible. My objectives for 2018 is to continue performing at this level and to play as many matches as possible and to continue helpint the team."



The former Sampdoria defender was asked about the difficult moment the Nerazzurri are going through after a great start to the season: "It is difficult to explain what has happened. We have stopped scoring goals and we have stopped playing well. We have entered into a crisis but I think we will come out of it as soon as possible and we will get back to winning ways as soon as the season kicks off again."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)