Calciomercato.com
Italian News
Follow @CmdotCom_En
Rss
ITALY'S FIRST FOOTBALL NEWS SITE
Atalanta
Benevento
Bologna
Cagliari
Chievo
Crotone
Fiorentina
Genoa
Inter
Juventus
Lazio
Milan
Napoli
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Spal
Torino
Udinese
Verona
Premier League
Liga
Bundesliga
Other Leagues
Milan-Spal nella storia: ecco perché
21 September at 13:01
Durante il match di ieri sera tra
Milan-Spal
per la prima volta nella storia della
Serie A
un giocatore africano (Franck
Kessie
) ha tirato un rigore contro un portiere africano (Lys
Gomis
).
Go to comments
share
{total}
Other News...
23 December
Pogba failed to turn up for Man Utd training - was asleep
23 December
Leicester City vs Man Utd: Confirmed lineups & live updates
23 December
Juventus vs AS Roma: Confirmed lineups & live updates
23 December
Juventus coach Allegri to bench Dybala against AS Roma?
23 December
Arsenal pick out Barcelona starlet, want to pay €20m clause
23 December
Mourinho’s son celebrates Barcelona win over Real Madrid on Twitter
23 December
PSG deny that Neymar is on his way out
23 December
Spalletti: ‘Inter unlucky’
23 December
Burnley-Tottenham: confirmed line-ups and live updates
23 December
Isco laughs off reports of his ‘mutiny’
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
David Amoyal
20/12
Calciomercato Players to watch in January
12/12
Serie A’s January Shopping List
05/12
Will Gattuso be Milan’s next 'Disposable Hero'?
Italian Football Tv
28/10
Milan 0 - 1 Juventus: Tops & flops of the first half
Fixtures
About us
Rss
© 1996.2017 Calcioinfinito Srl - Tutti i diritti riservati - Codice Fiscale 04154590964
idea
to
I dati di traffico di Calciomercato.com
sono certificati AudiWeb.
Go to comments