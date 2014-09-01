CM.com’s Cristiano Ruiu reports on the Rossoneri summer market and its aftermath. With about 250 million EUR spent, Milan overruled the summer market campaign, and this can only be totally positive. After its first market, this new club ownership has proven to be able to make full scale squad changes, but they still have much to learn on the sales fronts. Consider the Niang and Bacca cases. Taking note of this, the real question to ask is: Is this Milan is a Scudetto team? And the answer for many Milan fans remains a NO.

As already mentioned, this does not mean that the market moves are being rejected or dismissed as unsuccessful, but there are certain areas where they could certainly have done better. In fact, for a team who started from the sixth place in the championship, it is unacceptable to start the season with the maximum goal of getting third or fourth after spending over 250 million EUR. Probably the fundamental mistake was to think that the previous squad was to be totally restructured. The 11 purchases made by Milan were probably too many. With 6-7 new faces, all of the highest level, today Montella could have the real anti-Juve in his hands. The most obvious gap lies in the attack. Kalinic is and will be a great reinforcement, and Cutrone is a wonderful and unexpected surprise. But André Silva remains the biggest question mark of the whole summer. A sum of 38 million EUR for a player just over 20 years, only for his potential and for now who is currently the last in the Montella’s striker hierarchy.

In the end, Rossoneri fans likely wish Fassone would have kept his word when he said, "Milan is choosing one among Belotti, Morata and Aubameyang." It is undeniable that with a striker of that level, Milan would be a team today able to really fight for the Scudetto.