Hakan Calhanoglu has come out to criticise former Coach Vincenzo Montella.

Speaking ahead of Milan’s Coppa Italia tie with Lazio, the former Bayer Leverkusen player said that he is “comfortable in the role that Gattuso has given me, I’m playing better.”

The Turkish international was signed this summer from the Bundesliga for

Under new Coach Vincenzo Gattuso, however, things are going better, the 23-year-old scoring recently, and playing a starring role against Lazio, where he had an assist in a 2-1 win.

Speaking ahead of the two sides’ second bout in Coppa Italia, Calhanoglu said in the pre-match press conference that “my role has changed. I respect Montella and Gattuso. But I never played in a 3-5-2 before Montella, and that’s why I struggled to adapt to a style that wasn’t mind. In Germany we played a 4-2-3-1, but it was different from what Montella wanted. In the role Gattuso wants, I find myself more comfortable, I’m playing better.”

Regarding Gattuso himself, the German-Turkish star said that “You know him as a player, as a Coach he injects the same kind of rhythm and determination. He wants 100% in training, and for us to bring that to games.”

€ 22 million, but appeared to crash and burn under the tutelage of Vincenzo Montella.