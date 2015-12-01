AC Milan starlet Niccolo Zanellato is set to depart the club for a move to Crotone this month, CalcioMercato exclusively understand.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who is a product of the famous AC Milan youth academy, broke into the first team only this season after climbing through the reserve ranks at the club. He made his debut in the Europa League qualifiers this season, but has failed to appear even once for the club in the Serie A.

CalcioMercato can reveal that Milan have agreed to let the youngster leave for Crotone, in what is an initial loan deal but will be made permanent next summer.

While it is still being decided as to whether Milan will have a 50 percent future resale value clause in his contract, but the final economic agreements have been made by the two parties in the last few hours. The exact figures will be known by Monday and the deal will be made official soon after.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)